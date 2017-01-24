“I don’t feel safe:” Woman invests in security camera and captures package thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Enough is enough! That's what one Milwaukee woman said after being victimized by package thieves over and over again. She ended up getting a security camera, and she got the thief on video -- but will officials get him?

"I ordered some things online from eBay," said Vernetta Morris.

Morris checked surveillance video from a camera outside her home. Sure enough, the mailman is seen delivering the packages, but minutes later a stranger's van backs into her driveway, and someone gets out and takes one package and then another. The thief and Morris' packages disappeared.

"I was mad. Very mad. I couldn't believe it. I still am kind of mad about it because I just don't think people deserve to get their things taken. They're working hard for it," said Morris.



And this wasn't the first time Morris has been victimized.

"I ordered a jewelry box and when I came home it wasn't here, but the Post Office said it was delivered," said Morris.

After the first time, Morris bought her security camera. Now, she plans to change things even more.

"I'm going to get a Post Office box because I don't want anything delivered to my house anymore. I don't feel safe. I had a hard time sleeping last night because I don't know if they were going to come back or not. If he felt comfortable enough to come up my long driveway to take something like that, they might feel comfortable that they can come in the house now. So I'm not going to have anything delivered to the house here anymore," said Morris.

If anyone recognizes the man stealing the packages, you can call the U.S. Postal Inspector.