Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin (Tues. 9pm – Wed. 6pm)

“I don’t feel safe:” Woman invests in security camera and captures package thief

Posted 5:36 pm, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:44PM, January 24, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Enough is enough! That's what one Milwaukee woman said after being victimized by package thieves over and over again. She ended up getting a security camera, and she got the thief on video -- but will officials get him?capture

"I ordered some things online from eBay," said Vernetta Morris.

Morris checked surveillance video from a camera outside her home. Sure enough, the mailman is seen delivering the packages, but minutes later a stranger's van backs into her driveway, and someone gets out and takes one package and then another. The thief and Morris' packages disappeared.theft

"I was mad. Very mad. I couldn't believe it. I still am kind of mad about it because I just don't think people deserve to get their things taken. They're working hard for it," said Morris.theft2
theft3

And this wasn't the first time Morris has been victimized.

"I ordered a jewelry box and when I came home it wasn't here, but the Post Office said it was delivered," said Morris.theft4

After the first time, Morris bought her security camera. Now, she plans to change things even more.

Vernetta Morris

Vernetta Morris

"I'm going to get a Post Office box because I don't want anything delivered to my house anymore. I don't feel safe. I had a hard time sleeping last night because I don't know if they were going to come back or not. If he felt comfortable enough to come up my long driveway to take something like that, they might feel comfortable that they can come in the house now. So I'm not going to have anything delivered to the house here anymore," said Morris.

If anyone recognizes the man stealing the packages, you can call the U.S. Postal Inspector.

theft5

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s