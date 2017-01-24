Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin (Tues. 9pm – Wed. 6pm)

Inmates sue over conditions at Wisconsin youth prison

Posted 10:44 am, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 10:47AM, January 24, 2017
Lincoln Hills School

MADISON — A group of current and former inmates at Wisconsin’s youth prison have filed a federal lawsuit alleging as much as 20 percent of the population is held in solitary confinement and guards needlessly pepper spray prisoners.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Juvenile Law Center filed the lawsuit Monday in Madison on behalf of four current and former inmates at the prison in Irma. The lawsuit alleges the inmates’ treatment violates the prisoners’ constitutional rights.

The lawsuit asks a judge to prohibit prison officials from using solitary confinement and pepper spray except in rare cases.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections spokesman Tristan Cook didn’t immediately respond to an email Monday evening.

The FBI is currently investigating allegations of prisoner abuse, child neglect and sexual assault at the prison.

