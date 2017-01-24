× Pontus Aberg nets 2 goals, but Admirals fall to Cleveland Monsters 5-2

MILWAUKEE — Pontus Aberg scored both goals for the Admirals, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 5-2 decision to the Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday night, January 24th at Panther Arena.

The loss kicked off a four-game homestand for the Ads, who are home for the first time since January 13th.

Cleveland jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Justin Scott connected on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle that beat Ads goalie Marek Mazanec with 5:05 remaining in the opening period.

The Monsters pushed their lead to two when they countered an Ads rush that resulted in an odd man rush of their own ended with Alex Broadhurst’s ninth goal of the season.

Pontus Aberg got Milwaukee on the board and pulled the team within one on his 11th goal of the season. Aberg came flying into the Cleveland zone along the right boards and fired a shot that was stopped by goalie Anton Forsberg. After Justin Florek took a jab at it, Aberg found the loose puck and flipped it past Forsberg to make it a 2-1 game.

However, the Monsters responded with goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Shawn Szydlowski in the final two minutes of the sandwich frame to make their lead 4-1.

Aberg pick up his second of the night just 31 seconds into the third as he fired a wrister from the high slot while falling down to give the Admirals some life.

However, Jordan Maletta stunted any momentum as he picked off a pass along his own blueline springing himself on a breakaway and beat Jonas Gunnarsson, who replaced Mazanec in the Ads net.

The Admirals continue their four-game homestand on Friday night when they host the Stockton Heat at 7 pm. Following the game pop star Daya will perform in the first show of the 2017 Admirals Concert Series.