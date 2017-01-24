“Ready to go:” Salt trucks will hit the streets Tuesday night in Watertown as winter storm approaches

WATERTOWN — Snow is expected in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday night, January 24th and Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather ADVISORY for most of southeastern Wisconsin from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 24th to midnight Thursday, January 26th. The advisory impacts the following counties: Milwaukee, Waukesha, Walworth, Jefferson, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.

The snow could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute.

In Watertown Tuesday, the effects of the January thaw were evident. The river — no longer fully frozen, and some of the only snow on Main Street was inside store windows.

But the stretch of unseasonably warm weather is set to come to an end.

“As you can see, most trucks are set up, ready to go. Everything you see salt on will be out (Tuesday) night. We`re hoping the roads are a little warmer. That will help with de-icing as the storm approaches,” Rick Schultz, superintendent of the City of Watertown Street Department said.

More than 20 pieces of equipment were prepped Tuesday to hit the streets.

Schultz said they’ve used quite a bit of salt as they cleaned up from the recent ice storm.

“Even with this mild weather we`ve had, we`re still on the short side of the salt,” Schultz said.

A friendly reminder as we deal with another winter storm: Give those plows plenty of room — at least 100 feet, and take your time in the slick conditions!

