Retired Wisconsin brewery head Leinenkugel joining Pres. Trump’s administration

Posted 7:23 pm, January 24, 2017
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The retired head of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. is joining President Donald Trump’s administration as an adviser on veterans issues.

The Chippewa Herald reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2k0pQ9d) that Jake Leinenkugel had accepted a position as a senior White House adviser to the Office of Veterans Affairs. The White House would not confirm the appointment Tuesday and it had not been publicly announced by the Trump administration.

Dick Leinenkugel says that his brother served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and is the father of two veterans. He says the job will allow Jake Leinenkugel “to make an impact on policies helping those who have served and protected our nation.”

Jake Leinenkugel ran the beer company for 25 years before retiring two years ago.

