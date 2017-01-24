Waukesha police locate stolen chalices from Catholic church in Milwaukee; 2 arrested

Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin (Tues. 9pm – Wed. 6pm)

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police have located two chalices that were stolen from a Catholic church on January 16th.

The chalices were stolen from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on East Avenue near Arcadian Avenue.

Police responded to the church around 5:00 a.m. after staff members arrived at the church and noticed a safe containing the chalices had been stolen.

The suspect(s) fled prior to police arrival.

Police say over the weekend, leads were established and officials arrested two suspects in connection with burglary.

According to authorities, an exhaustive search led investigators to finally recover the chalices in Milwaukee late Monday, January 23rd.

The Waukesha Police Department is thanking members of the community for having the moral courage to assist the department in bringing closure and recovery to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

No other details have been released.

