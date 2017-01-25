× Bringing back the I Love the 90s Tour: State Fair officials announce first 2 Main Stage shows

Wisconsin State Fair officials on Wednesday, January 25th announced the first two shows slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino during the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair!

Christian-pop duo for KING & COUNTRY will rock the Main Stage on Monday, August 7th.

Comprised of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, the Grammy-winning band is known for hits like “Busted Heart (Hold On To Me)” and “The Proof of Your Love.” The duo’s music has been featured in popular shows “The Vampire Diaries” and “Drop Dead Diva,” as well as the recent independent film, “Priceless.” The film, starring Joel and featuring the band’s 2016 Grammy-nominated song of the same title, debuted in October and was the No. 1 independent film throughout its launch weekend.

Grammy-nominated Christian-pop artist Britt Nicole, known for singles like “Gold” and “Ready or Not,” will open the 7:30 p.m. show.

All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.

State Fair is throwing it back to the ‘90s once again with the return of the I Love the 90s Tour!

Following the success of last year’s show, this star-studded tour will feature a completely new lineup of artists on the Main Stage, Wednesday, August 9th at 7:00 p.m.

Best known for his chart-topping hit “Ice Ice Baby,” and his DYI TV show “The Vanilla Ice Project,” rap superstar Vanilla Ice will headline the show.

Joining Vanilla Ice on August 9th, Kid ‘n Play, will bring hit singles “Funhouse” and “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody,” as well as the hip-hop group’s signature Funky Charleston dance moves.

Fairgoers will get nostalgic with hits like “I Swear” from R&B group All-4-One, the Grammy-winning band that has sold over 22 million albums worldwide. Tone Loc, known for “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” will also take the stage, and Young MC, who received a Grammy for Best Rap Performance, will surely “Bust a Move” at State Fair.

All track level tickets for this show will be general admission, with reserved seating beginning in the grandstand.

Tickets for the show are $39 and $29.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office.

Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply.

The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Avenue in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All Main Stage tickets include fair admission when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, August 3rd – Sunday, August 13th.