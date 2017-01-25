Create fun and functional crafts from re-purposed and recycled materials, but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Cloud 9 Workshop in Milwaukee. They aim to provide art experiences for all -- big and small. Their man focus is sharing positive experiences with friends and family through being creative with re-purposed and recycled materials.

About Cloud 9 Workshop (website)

Cloud 9 Workshop provides Art Experiences for All. The focus of our workshops is on the positive experience shared with friends and family. We empower and inspire our participants to create fun and functional crafts from re-purposed and recycled materials. C9W intends to instill a DIY spirit in our community. Our events provide a platform for the exchange of thoughts, ideas and solutions for our everyday tasks, challenges and celebrations.