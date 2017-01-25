Governor Scott Walker to unveil ‘dramatic’ plans to help rural schools

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is promising to unveil plans to “dramatically help rural schools in the state of Wisconsin.”

Walker said Wednesday, January 25th that he plans to tour the state on Thursday to highlight his proposals targeting rural schools. Walker made the announcement during a speech Wednesday at a meeting of the Wisconsin Credit Union League.

Walker is not saying yet exactly what he will be proposing. But he says the help will target unique needs of rural schools, such as high transportation costs.

Rural schools have struggled with declining enrollment and teacher shortages for years. Rural school advocates, along with other public school backers, have been pushing for a loosening of revenue caps to allow for spending in the classroom to increase.

Walker has said he will significantly increase school aid.