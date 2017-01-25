Milwaukee County launches investigation of Sheriff Clarke over airplane complaint

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County auditors have launched an investigation into a man’s complaint that Sheriff David Clarke had deputies question him because he shook his head at Clarke on board a Milwaukee-bound plane last week.

Clarke called the investigation a “political witch hunt” and a “waste of time.”

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said he referred 24-year-old Dan Black’s complaint to the county Audit Services Division on Wednesday morning.

“Somewhere along the line in Milwaukee, we’ve forgotten that we deserve better,” Abele told reporters in his office Wednesday morning. “Well, we do deserve better. And I’m hoping that now is a time that we’re all starting to realize that.”

Black, a Milwaukee resident, said Clarke had six deputies and two K-9 units waiting at the gate at General Mitchell International Airport, and said the deputies questioned him for 15 minutes about his interaction with Clarke on the plane. Last week, Clarke responded to the complaint by saying the next time someone hassles him “they may get knocked out.”

The sheriff responded to the investigation by blaming Abele.

“The latest political stunt by County executive Abele is a waste of time,” Clarke wrote on the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “He does not have the authority to investigate the Sheriff’s Office, and the sheriff is making it very clear that personnel responsible to him will not be talked to by anybody from the county executive’s office.”

The Audit Services Division is within the county comptroller’s office, not the county executive’s office.

Abele said the auditors only had the power to investigate the complaint, not to enforce action against Clarke. Instead, he called on voters to remove Clarke from office.

In the past week, Clarke has twice threatened people for hassling or insulting him. He called demonstrators at the Women’s March on Washington “freaks” and claimed that there was a “total collapse of social order” at the event, where no one was arrested.

In D.C. a day AFTER the inaugural. Women's march. An absolute freak show. P-T Barnum should have delayed the announcement to shut down. pic.twitter.com/b89oIFQoFF — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 21, 2017

Fran McLaughlin and Scott Stiff, spokespeople for Clarke, did not respond to FOX6 News’s request for an interview with Clarke.