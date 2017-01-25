Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

Take your taste buds south of the border with this recipe for white chicken chili

Posted 10:23 am, January 25, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Take your taste buds south of the border. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is putting a twist on a tradition with a white chicken chili.

White Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 box (32 oz) of chicken stock
  • 1 can (15 oz) sweet white corn, drained
  • 2 cans (15 oz) of white beans, Great Northern or Cannellini, drained and rinsed
  • 1 small can of diced tomatoes and green chiles, like RoTel, drained
  • 1 tbsp cumin
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • ½ green bell pepper, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • OPTIONAL: Sliced avocado, cheese and sour cream for serving

Directions:

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot.  Add the garlic and onion and sauté until translucent.  Add the chicken and 3 cups of broth.  Bring to a boil.
  2. Puree one can of beans and 1 cup of broth, then add to pot.  Add remaining ingredients.  Cover, lower heat to medium and cook for about 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. When chicken is cooked, shred chicken.  It should shred easily, then stir well.
  4. Serve with sour cream, avocado and cheese.

 

