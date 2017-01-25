Take your taste buds south of the border with this recipe for white chicken chili

MILWAUKEE -- Take your taste buds south of the border. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is putting a twist on a tradition with a white chicken chili.
White Chicken Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 lb skinless, boneless chicken breasts
- 1 box (32 oz) of chicken stock
- 1 can (15 oz) sweet white corn, drained
- 2 cans (15 oz) of white beans, Great Northern or Cannellini, drained and rinsed
- 1 small can of diced tomatoes and green chiles, like RoTel, drained
- 1 tbsp cumin
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp olive oil
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 small onion, chopped
- ½ green bell pepper, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- OPTIONAL: Sliced avocado, cheese and sour cream for serving
Directions:
- Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the garlic and onion and sauté until translucent. Add the chicken and 3 cups of broth. Bring to a boil.
- Puree one can of beans and 1 cup of broth, then add to pot. Add remaining ingredients. Cover, lower heat to medium and cook for about 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- When chicken is cooked, shred chicken. It should shred easily, then stir well.
- Serve with sour cream, avocado and cheese.