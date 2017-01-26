× Downtown leaders seek new Milwaukee sales tax to support cultural assets

MILWAUKEE — A number of Milwaukee real estate, restaurant and hotel executive leaders are calling for a new local sales tax to support arts and cultural institutions.

The group discussed it at the Milwaukee Business Journal’s downtown CEO Roundtable.

They said they are concerned Milwaukee will lose its attractiveness as a place to do business without funding repairs and improvements for places like the Milwaukee County Zoo and Milwaukee Public Museum.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.