Latest: Dan Popp enters “not guilty by reason of mental disease” pleas in triple homicide

Dan Popp enters "not guilty by reason of mental disease" pleas in triple homicide

MILWAUKEE — 40-year-old Dan Popp entered pleas of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in connection with three counts of first degree intentional homicide, and one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide.

Police arrested Popp at the 92nd and Beloit apartment building where three bodies lay inside on March 6, 2016. Popp was charged with murdering Phia Vue, his wife Mai Vue, Jesus Manso-Perez and trying to kill Perez’s son, Jesus Manso-Carraquillo.

A doctor’s report received by the court in October shows state psychiatrists feel Popp was fit to stand trial — with one psychiatrist reporting that Popp has been largely faking his mental health symptoms.

After a series of evaluations, a doctor noted Popp’s scores “are strongly characteristic of an individual feigning a mental health disorder.”

The report indicates under observation at Mendota, Popp would act normal around other patients, but change during formal evaluations.

Popp does have a history of mental health treatment — and the doctor’s report doesn’t rule out bipolar disorder and/or drug dependency. However, doctors have ruled that Popp is competent to proceed.

Popp is due back in court for a scheduling conference on February 17th.