Mayor Barrett thanks veterans for their service at luncheon in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A crowd of dozens of veterans came together during a luncheon Thursday, January 26th.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett thanked them for their service.

It took place at MiKey's Modern BBQ in downtown Milwaukee.

The event, sponsored by SURG Restaurant Group was part of Mayor Barrett's 10th annual Holiday Drive supporting veterans.

The luncheon benefited more than 70 veterans participating in the VA Supported Housing Program.

"I think we all recognize that our veterans have made so many sacrifices and some of them are struggling right now. And to have a local business be this generous and supply them with this holiday lunch is something we can be thankful for," Mayor Barrett said.

The VA Supported Housing Program helps Milwaukee's veterans with long-term housing needs.