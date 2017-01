× Investigation underway after body found near Madison Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene of a death near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue Thurdsay, January 26th.

The medical examiner reports that a body was found outside.

MCMEO responding to a body found outside near 9800 block of W. Hampton Ave. No further information available at this time. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 26, 2017

No additional details have been released.

