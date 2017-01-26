Police: Man struck by gunfire while seated in vehicle near 11th & Locust in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night, January 25th on the city’s north side.
It happened around 8:00 p.m. near 11th and Locust.
Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was seated in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and gunfire erupted.
The victim sustained non-fatal injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.
During the investigation a second victim appeared at another hospital, also with non-fatal injuries.
Detectives are on the scene investigating at this time and will determine the exact circumstances.
No suspects are in custody or being sought at this time.
43.071148 -87.925984