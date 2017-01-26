Police: Man struck by gunfire while seated in vehicle near 11th & Locust in Milwaukee

Posted 6:18 am, January 26, 2017, by
crime generic

MILWAUKEE —  Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night, January 25th on the city’s north side.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. near 11th and Locust.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was seated in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and gunfire erupted.

The victim sustained non-fatal injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

During the investigation a second victim appeared at another hospital, also with non-fatal injuries.

Detectives are on the scene investigating at this time and will determine the exact circumstances.

No suspects are in custody or being sought at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s