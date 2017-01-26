× Police: Man struck by gunfire while seated in vehicle near 11th & Locust in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night, January 25th on the city’s north side.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. near 11th and Locust.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was seated in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and gunfire erupted.

The victim sustained non-fatal injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

During the investigation a second victim appeared at another hospital, also with non-fatal injuries.

Detectives are on the scene investigating at this time and will determine the exact circumstances.

No suspects are in custody or being sought at this time.