Audit cites cost overruns at Wisconsin DOT; state senator calls the audit “devastating”

An audit finds that major highway projects completed in Wisconsin over the past decade cost twice as much as initially estimated.

The findings in a Legislative Audit Bureau report released Thursday come as the state Department of Transportation faces a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall.

The report finds that estimated costs for 19 major projects completed between 2006 and 2016 were $1.5 billion. That is $772 million more than initially projected.

The audit also finds that the estimated costs of 16 ongoing major highway projects have increased by $3.1 billion.

The Audit Bureau recommends that DOT use its money more effectively and improve how it manages the planning, engineering, construction and maintenance of state highways.

Sen. Rob Cowles is co-chairman of the Legislature’s Audit Committee. He tells WHBY that the audit “will be devastating to the management of DOT.” He says, “They have to do this whole thing differently.”

DOT Secretary Dave Ross issued the following statement:

“My goal for the DOT is to maximize Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure without increasing the burden on taxpayers. The Legislative Audit Bureau report provides a roadmap to improved efficiency and transparency at the DOT. As the new Secretary, I couldn’t ask for more timely help.”

DOT Secretary Mark Gottlieb resigned three weeks ago. Gov. Scott Walker’s spokesman Tom Evenson says the audit shows more savings can be found at the department and that should be pursued before taxes go up.

