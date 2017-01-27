Green Bay Packers’ T.J. Lang says hip “surgery was a success”

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Guard T.J. Lang has undergone hip surgery — which he says was a success, according to a tweet posted on Friday afternoon, January 27th.

Surgery was a success! Thanks for all the prayers! Excited to go into next season 100% healthy for a change! #FreshHips #NewMan — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 27, 2017

Lang was injured in the NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons — he suffered an injury to his left foot.

Lang was voted to his first Pro Bowl this season. But because of the hip surgery, he will miss that opportunity. Lang ends the season with the green and gold as one of the Packers’ key free agents. So it remains to be seen whether he will be back in the green and gold come training camp.