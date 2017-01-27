× ICE Milwaukee arrests 16 during operation targeting criminal aliens

MILWAUKEE — Sixteen convicted criminal aliens from Mexico were arrested in the greater Milwaukee area during a two-day operation conducted this week by officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

According to a press release, all 16 arrested during this operation had been convicted of crimes in the United States. Their convictions include the following crimes: force/assault with a deadly weapon not firearm — gross bodily injury likely, receiving stolen property, battery, grand theft (auto), drug possession with intent to distribute, and drunk driving.

Two were previously deported and two have outstanding deportation orders.

This enforcement surge, which concluded Wednesday, is the latest effort by ICE to prioritize the arrest and removal of convicted criminals living illegally in the United States. ERO received significant assistance during this operation from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Following are two of those arrested during the operation:

A 50-year-old twice-deported Mexican national with prior felony convictions for force/assault with a deadly weapon not firearm: gross bodily injury likely, battery/police officer, grand theft (auto), and intentionally causing bodily injury to a child-habitual criminal. He has additional convictions for battery and resisting an officer-habitual criminal. He was previously removed to Mexico in 1997 and 2003, and illegally re-entered the United States, which is a felony. He was arrested Jan. 25 in Waukesha and remains in ICE custody pending removal to Mexico.

A 41-year-old Mexican national with prior felony convictions for receiving stolen property and attempted unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested Jan. 25 in Milwaukee and remains in ICE custody pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge.

All 16 arrested are Mexican males. Arrests were made in the following Wisconsin communities: Milwaukee (8), Waukesha (4), and one arrest each in Greenfield, New Berlin, Oconomowoc and Pewaukee. All remain in ICE custody, except one individual who was turned over to MCSO on outstanding arrest warrants.