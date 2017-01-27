Police investigate death of 2-year-old boy in Milwaukee; found unresponsive by mother

Posted 6:19 am, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:22AM, January 27, 2017
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred near 41st and Center on Thursday, January 26th.

Police say a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive by his mother around 5:30 p.m.

She called 911 but the boy died on scene despite lifesaving efforts of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Milwaukee police say their investigators are working in cooperation with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s