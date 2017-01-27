× Police investigate death of 2-year-old boy in Milwaukee; found unresponsive by mother

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred near 41st and Center on Thursday, January 26th.

Police say a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive by his mother around 5:30 p.m.

She called 911 but the boy died on scene despite lifesaving efforts of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Milwaukee police say their investigators are working in cooperation with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.