Suspect in fatal shooting of Chaabane Tandji sentenced to 20 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 23-year-old Shannon Carson-Quinn on Friday, January 27th to 20 years in prison and five years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Chaabane Tandji.

Tandji was gunned down on April 24, 2016 inside Tanji Foods on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near 7th Street during an armed robbery.

Carson-Quinn pleaded guilty to felony murder-armed robbery in November as part of a plea deal.

Carson-Quinn was charged along with Terrance Hutchinson in this case. Hutchinson pleaded guilty in December to one felony count of first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon. He will be sentenced on Monday, January 30th.

The complaint in this case indicates surveillance video showed Hutchinson point a pistol directly at the victim, and then the victim stopped moving. Hutchinson then allegedly went through Tandji’s pockets before leaving the store.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Carson-Quinn and Hutchinson were former employees of Tanji Foods. They worked for Chaabane Tandji, but were apparently fired by Tandji’s cousin after Tandji sold the store to that cousin.

