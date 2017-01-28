100 years of yummy: Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years selling cookies

MILWAUKEE — Girl Scout Cookies are back and this year, it marks 100 years of the iconic treat!

Local Girl Scouts took to the Milwaukee Theatre to celebrate the occasion on Saturday, January 28th — and of course, eat lots of cookies.

The group will move the party to the Milwaukee Admirals game at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Saturday evening.

The Girl Scouts say they love selling cookies for many reasons.

“You really learn how to be confident and have that really good experience about talking to people and learning how to deal with money,” said Isabel Zuniga-Meyer, Girl Scout.

“It’s just so powerful when you get this many Girl Scouts together. We have over 3,500 people coming down today, and just having all these girls in the same place, just to know that we’re all connected and all part of such a great organization is such a cool thing,” said Wendy Dahl, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast.

For cookie fans, there’s a new flavor this year: “S’mores!” It’s a chocolate-covered graham cracker with a creamy chocolate and marshmallow-like filling.