Police: 6-year-old boy darts into traffic, struck by vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A six-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street Friday, January 27th.

Officials say the incident happened near 60th and Green Tree on Milwaukee’s northwest side just after 4:30 p.m.

The boy was trying to cross the street with a friend westbound on Green Tree when he was struck by a northbound car. Officials say the driver of the striking auto, a 31-year-old woman, called 911 after the accident and remained on scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators say early reports indicate the victim darted out in front of the vehicle before being struck.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this incident.

