Police: 1 person shot, wounded near 42nd and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee

January 29, 2017
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning, January 29th near 42nd and Fiebrantz.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6:00 a.m. and found one person with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation.

