This Arrowhead student is a star on the ice and the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND -- Elijah Tormala is a senior at Arrowhead high school. Elijah is also the captain on the Arrowhead hockey team. Elijah says he has been skating since he was 3-years-old. He also plays Lacrosse. But he says he enjoys playing hockey more. Elijah is also a hardworking in the classroom. He is looking to study engineering in college. He has already applied at Calvin College, UW Milwaukee and Michigan Tech. Elijah has studied Chinese the last 4 years in high school. He is hoping that will help him in the future with an engineering background.

Elijah Tormala

Homestead HS Senior

Captain of Arrowhead hockey team