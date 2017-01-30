Winter Weather ADVISORY for parts of SE WI from 2pm Monday – 4am Tuesday

Caught on camera: Police need your help to identify home burglary suspects

Posted 9:50 am, January 30, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with the January 10th burglary of a home near 73rd and Carmen on the city’s northwest side.

The suspects, caught on surveillance camera, forced open the door to the home, stole several items belonging to the victim, and then fled the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black, 6’2”-6’4” tall, and was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants, and white or gray gloves.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, 5’9”-5’10” tall, and was last seen wearing a red jacket, a black baseball cap with a blue bib, gray pants, and gloves.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, black, 5’10”-5’11” tall, and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District Four at 414-935-7241.

