Greendale, Hales Corners to have single emergency dispatch center for both communities

GREENDALE/HALES CORNERS — The emergency services dispatch centers for the Villages of Greendale and Hales Corners will combine into one emergency dispatch center as of Wednesday, February 1st. Officials say it’s a cooperative effort to become more efficient, provide a higher level of service and save money for both communities.

Over the last two years, the Villages of Greendale and Hales Corners tested an option of operating out of one location. Both departments operate on the same radio system, use the same record management system, have similar policies and procedures, and the officers and firefighters from both of these departments already train and work together regularly.

After February 1st, residents of Hales Corners will still call their normal Police and Fire numbers or 911. Their call will be directed to the new location at the Greendale Police Department without interruption. Their calls for service will still be answered by their own community emergency services as they have in the past; the only difference is where the phone is being answered.

Hales Corners residents can still go to their own Police and Fire stations for in-person service.