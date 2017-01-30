President Trump to deliver speech on economy in Milwaukee on Thursday
MADISON — President Donald Trump is planning to deliver a speech on the economy in Milwaukee on Thursday.
The White House confirmed the planned visit on Monday, which comes two weeks into Trump’s presidency. His last trip to Wisconsin was in December as part of his victory tour.
Trump is making the stop amid continued backlash from the executive order he released Friday temporarily banning refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump is slated to announce his pick for a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat on Tuesday.
No other details about his planned Thursday trip to Wisconsin have been released.
1 Comment
GHOST OF CHIEF BRIER
I understand Milwaukee is the largest city in the State but why go there? Places like Waukesha and Washington Counties got him elected. Are the Pathetic leaders like Abele…Barrett….Flynn going to meet him? I voted for him but probably wouldn’t go see him anyways. But what does he gain by making an appearance in the most liberal, and crime infested City in the State? Is he going to tell Barrett to become a real Mayor, or Flynn a real Police Chief. Is he going to tell them clean up there act or he will send in the Feds.? Can someone help me out here?