Recognize this man? Wauwatosa police seek suspect after BMO Harris Bank robbed

Posted 3:42 pm, January 30, 2017
Wauwatosa bank robbery suspect

AUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at the BMO Harris Bank on North Avenue that happened on January 27th.

Police said just after 4:00 p.m., a man walked into the bank on W. North Avenue near N. Swan Boulevard and approached a teller — handing the teller a note, indicating this was a robbery — demanding money.

The suspect obtained money and fled from the bank.

No weapon was displayed.

The suspects is described as a white man, between the ages of 25 and 35, standing 5’9″ to 6′ tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds with brown hair and gray eyes.

 

The suspect fled after the robbery in a late 90s blue or purple Chevy Cavalier with blue dealer plate on the back.

Citizens with information are asked contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430, OR anonymously contact Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers, 771-TOSA (8672), OR anonymously Text-a-Tip to “crimes” using keyword “tosa.”

You may be eligible for a cash reward.

