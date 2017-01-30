Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin until 4am Tuesday

Walworth Co. Drug Enforcement Unit receives $40K grant to combat meth operations

Posted 4:41 pm, January 30, 2017, by
Walworth County Sheriff's Office

WALWORTH COUNTY — The Southeast Drug Operation Group (SEADOG) applied for funding through the Wisconsin Department of Justice and just received $20,000 per year for two years.

Officials say the availability of this grant will further the Walworth County Drug Units ability to conduct specific investigations regarding methamphetamine.

The Walworth County Drug Unit will be the lead contact for SEADOG overseeing the administration of this grant for Kenosha, Racine, Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth Counties.

Officials say this upward rise of methamphetamine is an alarming problem in southeast Wisconsin. As a participating member of SEADOG the Walworth County Drug Unit has been dedicated to combating this new drug trend.

 

