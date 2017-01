× Breaking: Threat made to Jewish Community Center, students evacuated

WHITEFISH BAY — The Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay has been evacuated after a threat was made on the facility on Tuesday, January 31st. The school on campus has also been evacuated.

Students have been sent to Cardinal Stritch University — and will eventually end up at Congregation Shalom.

