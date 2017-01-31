Developing: Death investigation underway near 12th & Pierce in Milwaukee

Posted 7:08 am, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 07:21AM, January 31, 2017
Shooting near 12th & Pierce

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are on the scene of a death investigation on the city’s south side.

Officers were called out to the area of 12th and Pierce around 6:00 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tells FOX6 News they are also responding to the scene.

No additional details have been released.

FOX6 News has a crew on scene — and will provide more details as they become available.

