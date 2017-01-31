× Get married FOR FREE at Lakefront Brewery on Valentine’s Day!

MILWAUKEE – Lakefront Brewery is offering FREE weddings and vow renewals on Tuesday, February 14th — Valentine’s Day.

According to a release from Lakefront Brewery officials, as part of the love and romance of Valentine’s Day, anyone over 21, with a marriage license, can be wed for free at Lakefront Brewery.

Weddings include two free pints to have in-hand during the ceremony, and a six-pack and two t-shirts to take home. Vow renewals will include two free pints. Lakefront will provide two ordained officiants that also work as tour guides at the Brewery. They will be available all day on Valentine’s to wed the lucky couples.

“We had weddings and vow renewals last year, but this year could be even bigger,” Mike Walker, tour co-manager at Lakefront Brewery said.

“Lakefront has been a part of so many relationships over the years. Many couples have met here at the Brewery over the years, as well as on the tour itself,” Dylan Marzurkiewicz, tour co-manager said.

The Brewery opens at 11:00 a.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14th.