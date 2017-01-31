× Harley-Davidson says it’s not hosting President Trump’s visit on Thursday

MILWAUKEE — A spokeswoman for Harley-Davidson Inc. told the Milwaukee Business Journal Tuesday that neither the company nor the Harley-Davidson Museum in the Menomonee Valley will be hosting a reported Milwaukee visit planned by President Donald Trump.

Harley-Davidson spokeswoman Maripat Blankenheim was responding to a question regarding a Facebook post from an organization calling itself the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. The post calls for an emergency protest against President Trump’s visit at the site of Harley-Davidson’s plant in Menomonee Falls, at W156 N9000 Pilgrim Road.

“We do not have a scheduled visit with the president this week at any of our facilities,” Blankenheim said via email.

President Donald Trump is planning to deliver a speech on the economy in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The White House confirmed the planned visit on Monday, which comes two weeks into Trump’s presidency. His last trip to Wisconsin was in December as part of his victory tour.

No other details about his planned Thursday trip to Wisconsin have been released.

