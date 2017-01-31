“Heartwarming experience:” Family of man who lost battle with heart disease gives back in a big way

WAUWATOSA — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for most Americans, but a partnership born from tragedy hopes to change the data.

For Gael Cullen, memories of her husband Steve are still fresh — including the shock from more than two decades ago.

“There was no sign of anything coming on. He wasn’t sick. It just was like an electrical switch that just shut his heart off,” said Gael Cullen, founder of the Steve Cullen Healthy Heart Run/Walk.

In 1995, just a few days after running a marathon, Steve — a former Milwaukee alderman — suffered a heart attack and died.

“He was only 40 years old, and left behind myself and four daughters, who at the time were very little — from three to nine years old,” said Gael Cullen.

Out of tragedy, the family also found purpose. On February 11th, they will host the 21st annual Steve Cullen Healthy Heart Run/Walk.

“We’ve raised, to date, over $400,000 for heart research and education,” said Gael Cullen.

That money is funding work by the likes of Dr. Peter Frommelt at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Thanks to a $25,000 grant, Dr. Frommelt is running a groundbreaking study to fully understand the healthy heart of a child.

“Understanding normal is critical to understanding what abnormal is,” said Dr. Frommelt, professor of pediatric cardiology.

By building a database of thousands of echocardiograms from healthy children, Frommelt — and doctors around the world — will be able to better identify defects in other young patients.

“Seeing that will allow us to potentially either prevent or reverse the process once we know that that child’s heart is in trouble,” said Frommelt.

For Gael Cullen, the chance to play a part in saving lives is exactly what she wants Steve’s legacy to be.

“It really has been a very, pardon the pun, but intentional, ‘heartwarming’ experience for me and for our family,” said Gael Cullen.

If you’d like to get involved or participate in the Steve Cullen Healthy Heart Run and Walk, CLICK HERE to register.