Milwaukee man charged, accused of killing gas station employee with baseball bat

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old Milwaukee man has been criminally charged — accused of killing a BP gas station employee with a baseball bat during a confrontation over shoplifting. It happened in the area of 26th and Lisbon on Thursday morning, January 5th.

Derrick Williams is now facing one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, habitual criminality repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area on January 5th for a battery complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed the Milwaukee Fire Department attempting to save the life of a BP gas station employee, identified as 34-year-old Harjinder Singh.

Singh later died from his injuries.

An autopsy revealed Singh suffered blunt force injuries to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators say around 9:00 a.m. on January 5th, a male suspect, later identified as Derrick Williams, stole something from the gas station and the gas station employee, Singh, chased after him. Outside, there was a struggle, and Singh suffered fatal injuries.

Investigators spoke with a witness, who indicated he saw Williams being chased by a gas station attendant, later determined to be Singh. The witness stated that Singh was carrying a bat as he chased Williams, and that Singh then threw the bat at Williams and yelled, “don’t come back.” The witness stated that Singh then turned back to go to the gas station. That’s when Williams, according to the witness, picked up the bat, walked up behind Singh and hit him in the head with the bat.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams admitted to authorities that he was being chased by Singh, who threw a baseball bat at him. Williams then admitted to picking up the bat and hitting Singh four times.

If convicted, Williams could face more than 70 years in prison.