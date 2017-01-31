Missing & endangered: Wausau police issue statewide alert to locate 28-year-old Michael Bujanowski

WAUSAU — Wausau Police Department officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, January 24th. Police say 28-year-old Michael Bujanowski walked away from a Wausau mental health facility without any personal belongings, a jacket or money.

Since walking away, Bujanowski’s family and and friends have not had any contact with him. Officials say without his medication, Bujanowski should be suffering from nausea and behaving erratic with “high energy.”

Bujanowski is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes with black medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans and dark shoes with white soles. He also has a visible white bandage on his right forearm.

This is being sent out statewide in the event Bujanowski may have gotten a ride from a stranger who left the Wausau area.

If you have any information in regards to Bujanowski’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800.