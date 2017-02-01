2 charged after newborn baby’s remains found in cardboard box, stuffed in fridge

OZARK, Arkansas — Police in Arkansas found the remains of a newborn inside a cardboard box stuffed in a refrigerator at a home.

38-year-old Mary Williams, who is currently an inmate at the Franklin County Detention Center, was taken to a hospital on Monday, January 30th — suffering from stomach pain.

According to police, Williams told nurses that she had recently given birth at her home, and had disposed of the infant.

Police immediately launched an investigation and searched the home where Williams reportedly gave birth. Remains were found inside the refrigerator at the residence on North Oak Street in Ozark, Arkansas.

The baby is thought to have been born sometime between January 19th and 23rd. The birth was never reported to authorities.

Williams faces additional charges in connection with the baby’s death.

69-year-old Vickie Falconio is also charged. They are facing charges of concealing a birth and abuse of a corpse, according to police.

An autopsy is being conducted on the remains.

The investigation continues.

