× 65-year-old Waukesha man calls 911, admits he hit his wife in the head with a wrench

WAUKESHA — A 65-year-old Waukesha man is facing charges — accused of hitting his wife in the head with a wrench on Wednesday, February 1st.

It happened on Maplewood Terrace in Waukesha.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said around 11:30 a.m., they received a 911 call from the man, who admitted he struck his wife in the head with the wrench.

The 68-year-old woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Her husband is in custody, with charges pending.

The investigation is ongoing.