Jobs: Custodial staff to be hired to clean Miller Park for 2017 baseball season

MILWAUKEE — Performance Clean, LLC, the janitorial company for Miller Park and other sports and entertainment venues in the Milwaukee area, will be hosting two Job Fairs on Friday, February, 3rd from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Performance Clean is looking to hire custodial staff to clean Miller Park for the 2017 baseball season.

Candidates are asked to enter the ballpark through the Clock Tower Entrance (next to home plate entrance).

If you have questions about the process or the work, you’re urged to call 414-902-4780.

