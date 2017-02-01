× Milwaukee man taken into custody in connection with attempted armed robbery in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody late Tuesday night, January 31st in connection with an attempted armed robbery at at a gas station in Brown Deer.

It began around 11:00 p.m. when Brown Deer police responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of 46th and Woodale Avenue. The caller stated that three subjects, one driving a dark-colored vehicle and two walking outside the vehicle, were parked on the side of the road. The caller indicated two appeared to have guns.

When the officer arrived on scene, the vehicle took off, leaving the two male subjects outside the vehicle behind. Both ran from officers on foot between homes in the area.

A call then came in that the World Petro Mart gas station near 47th and Bradley may have had an attempted robbery. The two subjects involved were wearing dark clothing and masks, with one holding something dark in his hand.

Neither could gain entry as the gas station was locked.

The two men then ran south behind the gas station to where officers had been dispatched for the suspicious vehicle.

As both subjects fled the scene on foot, a perimeter was set up using Brown Deer and area North Shore police squads.

A search was conducted and a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was located hiding behind a fence. A loaded gun was found nearby. Tracks in the snow connected the man to the attempted armed robbery at World Petro Mart.

The man was taken to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility to await a charging conference for a felon being in possession of a handgun and for his actions at World Petro Mart.

No one was injured during this incident.

The other subject that fled on foot was not located — and appeared to have been picked up by someone in a vehicle.

The suspicious vehicle that fled was described as a possible black, mid-90s Pontiac Firebird (two-door).