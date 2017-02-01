× Parking on the ice WILL NOT be allowed this year at Winterfest in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — Winterfest is underway in Lake Geneva — but there’s a change this year. Vehicles will be kept OFF the ice!

Last year, about 15 vehicles ended up going through the ice on Geneva Lake.

Starting Wednesday night, February 1st, city officials won’t allow vehicles on the lake until the festival ends on Sunday, February 5th.

Police said metered spots are free, and attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the free shuttle service.

It runs from Home Depot and Veterans Park to the US Bank downtown.