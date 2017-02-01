Pizzeria San Giorgio debuts on Old World Third Street, featuring wood-fired pizzas

Posted 5:46 pm, February 1, 2017, by
Pizzeria San Giorgio

Pizzeria San Giorgio

MILWAUKEE — The owner of the Calderone Club is getting ready to open up his newest restaurant, Pizzeria San Giorgio.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, January 31st at the new pizzeria after about a year of renovations and work on the restaurant.

San Giorgio is located on Old World Third Street, next to Calderone Club.

They specialize in Neopolitan-style pizza, which is made in a wood-fired pizza oven brought in from Naples, Italy.

The restaurant will open to the public during the second week of February.

Pizzeria San Giorgio

Pizzeria San Giorgio

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s