Pizzeria San Giorgio debuts on Old World Third Street, featuring wood-fired pizzas

MILWAUKEE — The owner of the Calderone Club is getting ready to open up his newest restaurant, Pizzeria San Giorgio.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, January 31st at the new pizzeria after about a year of renovations and work on the restaurant.

San Giorgio is located on Old World Third Street, next to Calderone Club.

They specialize in Neopolitan-style pizza, which is made in a wood-fired pizza oven brought in from Naples, Italy.

The restaurant will open to the public during the second week of February.