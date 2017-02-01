Taking Act 10 national? Gov. Walker says “It’s certainly something we’re willing to offer our assistance on”

MADISON -- Gov. Scott Walker says the Trump Administration is interested in taking Act 10 national. Act 10 is the 2011 law that ended collective bargaining rights for many public sector workers.

Gov. Walker met with President Trump and Vice President Pence in the White House last weekend. One of Walker's sons tweeted the following photos.

Walker said he and Vice Pres. Pence had a long talk.

Gov. Scott Walker

"Talked about what we've done in Wisconsin. How they may take bits and pieces of what we did with Act 10 and civil service reform and how they can apply that at the national level," Walker said.

The governor pitched this idea during his own short-lived presidential campaign. A week before he dropped out of the race, Walker pledged that he would prohibit the federal government from automatically deducting union dues from workers' paychecks.

"We've got a plan to wreck havoc on Washington and our plan starts on day one," Walker said.

It sounded like Act 10, the issue that first vaulted Walker onto the national stage.

"It's certainly something we're willing to offer our assistance on, particularly if it helps improve not just the nation but helps the ability to be better stewards of the taxpayers dollars here in Wisconsin."Fast forward to today, and Gov. Walker says he is open to advising the Trump Administration on how to go nationwide with the law.

"It's something they're interested in. The vice president has brought it up before. Newt Gingrich, former speaker Gingrich, has brought it up multiple times. Others have. It's certainly something we're willing to offer our assistance on -- particularly if it helps improve not just the nation but helps the ability to be better stewards of the taxpayers dollars here in Wisconsin," Walker said.

The governor said he only briefly talked with Pres. Trump in the Oval Office. The topic? Vladimir Putin. Mr. Trump had apparently just gotten off the phone with the Russian President.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 1: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (C) sits beside Executive Vice President and CEO of the National Rifle Association (NRA) Wayne LaPierre (R), and Executive Director of the National Right To Life Committee David O'Steen (L); during a meeting on Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)

