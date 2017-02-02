× 1 dead following crash in Dodge County, alcohol and speed believed to be factors

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Thursday morning, February 2nd on Richard Street near Maple Street in the Village of Lomira.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was southbound on Richard Street when it left the roadway and struck a snow bank — causing the Trailblazer to strike a fence and overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The operator, a 25-year-old Lomira man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Lomira Fire and First Responders, Theresa EMS, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.