Alaska pot conference call interrupted by flushing toilet

February 2, 2017
SCHWELM, GERMANY - JANUARY 10: Water pours down the toilet on January 10, 2007 in Schwelm, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

JUNEAU, Alaska — Everyone’s had a bad conference call experience when someone who dialed in puts the call on hold, and loud holding music makes it impossible for the call to continue.

The Alaska Marijuana Control Board had a bit of that and a sound of a different sort during its meeting Thursday.

Someone who had dialed in to the meeting in Juneau flushed a toilet.

About 40 people were on the line, including enforcement officer James Hoelscher from Anchorage.

During his report, muffled noises were heard in the background and then the very distinct sound of a toilet flushing.

Board member Mark Springer stopped the meeting and admonished the unknown flusher as being rude.

Springer asked whoever was walking around with a cellphone in their pocket, and who had flushed the toilet, to mute their phone.

