BREAKING: 9 taken to the hospital after crash involving vehicle, school bus at Sherman and Congress

Posted 4:56 pm, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:58PM, February 2, 2017
School bus crash at Sherman and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Nine people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus Thursday afternoon, February 2nd.

It happened near Sherman and Congress shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Eight people were taken to the hospital by private ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital an MFD paramedic unit.

