BREAKING: 9 taken to the hospital after crash involving vehicle, school bus at Sherman and Congress
MILWAUKEE — Nine people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus Thursday afternoon, February 2nd.
It happened near Sherman and Congress shortly before 4:00 p.m.
Eight people were taken to the hospital by private ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
One person was taken to the hospital an MFD paramedic unit.
FOX6 News has a crew on scene.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.096850 -87.966844