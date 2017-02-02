Marquette University’s plan to host conservative speaker Ben Shapiro sparks controversy on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Windows were smashed and fires were set to protest a polarizing Breitbart news editor on a California campus. There are now new concerns on Marquette University's campus as a different conservative is set to give a talk. The controversy is not just about who is talking, but plans one campus group says was an attempt to sabotage their event.

They are some of our most formative years, and as a sophomore at Marquette University, Mark Seeberg is taking full advantage.

"Really what we are trying to do is give conservatives a stronger voice on campus," said Mark Seeberg, Young Americans for Freedom.

Seeberg is the chairman of the campus's Young Americans for Freedom Chapter. As part of his group's mission, they've invited a well-known conservative voice to campus: political commentator, columnist and radio show host, Ben Shapiro.

"He's one of the best conservative speakers we feel is able to debunk the campus phenomenon that has been exploding recently," said Seeberg.

Shapiro's comments can come with controversy. Now, someone is accused of trying to stop Shapiro -- not students, but an employee.

"It's unfortunate someone who is employed by the university, working directly with students, would advise they sabotage an event," said Ethan Hollenberger, campus adviser.

According to the group, a member of the university's "Center for Gender and Sexualities Studies," posted to Facebook urging students to "reserve a seat as a student (to take a seat away from someone who would actually go)" and then not show up.

"She claims she got off the phone with a director of diversity for this idea. Which is contrary of diversity of thought. Diversity of intellect on campus," said Seeberg.

The employee even urges a former employee to "register as a student (they can't tell honestly)." Other students say the plan is wrong.

"I think it's a foolish way of making a statement," said a student. Another student said, "it is un-American if you only listen to what you like."

The university has responded with a statement saying:

"We had addressed this issue with the staff member internally and will work to make sure that interested students have an opportunity to see Ben Shapiro on February 8."

In fact, the conservative campus group says the employees plan backfired. They say they are expected a standing room only crowd next Wednesday. The group is encouraging people with differing political opinions to be in the room, but be respectful.