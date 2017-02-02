“I love Wisconsin:” Pres. Trump meets with Harley-Davidson execs, says bikers were ‘with me all the way’
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says bikers were with him all the way during his campaign.
Pres. Trump met a group from Harley-Davidson Thursday after they rolled up to the south lawn of the White House. He greeted the five bikers warmly, saying, “Made in America, Harley-Davidson.”
Mr. Trump added that during the campaign, bikers “were with me all the way.”
But he did not hop on for a ride. Pres. Trump joked to the journalists gathered to watch the welcome: “Boy, would you like to see me fall off one of these!”
Earlier this week, Pres. Trump cancelled a Thursday trip to Wisconsin, where Harley-Davidson is located.
As Pres. Trump was getting ready to leave the brief meeting, someone from the media shouted, “No ride Mr. President?”
Mr. Trump answered, “Boy, would you like to see me fall of one of these things. Would that be a story? Would you promise to cut it if that happened?”
3 comments
Robert Martin
! doubt that Trump can even ride a bicycle!
Libsareliars
Yeah but at least he knows how to run a business unlike the community organizer we had running this country the last 8 years. The guy was lucky he could organize a birthday party for a 5 year old.
FAUX6 IS LIBERAL GARBAGE
Libsareliars: You hit the nail on the head! So what if he can’t ride a MOTORCYCLE, I doubt most liberals snowflakes can either and running a business is MUCH more important to this country. Of course, liberals have different priorities, like insulting his hair or something equally as pathetic.