"I love Wisconsin:" Pres. Trump meets with Harley-Davidson execs, says bikers were 'with me all the way'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says bikers were with him all the way during his campaign.

Pres. Trump met a group from Harley-Davidson Thursday after they rolled up to the south lawn of the White House. He greeted the five bikers warmly, saying, “Made in America, Harley-Davidson.”

Mr. Trump added that during the campaign, bikers “were with me all the way.”

Earlier this week, Pres. Trump cancelled a Thursday trip to Wisconsin, where Harley-Davidson is located.

As Pres. Trump was getting ready to leave the brief meeting, someone from the media shouted, “No ride Mr. President?”

Mr. Trump answered, “Boy, would you like to see me fall of one of these things. Would that be a story? Would you promise to cut it if that happened?”