Study: Children feel closer to their pets than their siblings

Posted 2:06 pm, February 2, 2017, by
gettyimages-82548945

It turns out, your child may feel closer to his or her pet than an actual sibling.

A study followed 12-year-old children from 77 different families that owned at least one pet and at least one child in the household.

Participants reported stronger relationships with their furry friends compared with their siblings.

Study authors said even though pets may not fully understand human dilemmas, their level of comfort and support offers kids higher satisfaction than many human relationships.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s