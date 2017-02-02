× Study: Children feel closer to their pets than their siblings

It turns out, your child may feel closer to his or her pet than an actual sibling.

A study followed 12-year-old children from 77 different families that owned at least one pet and at least one child in the household.

Participants reported stronger relationships with their furry friends compared with their siblings.

Study authors said even though pets may not fully understand human dilemmas, their level of comfort and support offers kids higher satisfaction than many human relationships.